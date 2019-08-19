Q: Do you have to invite your neighbors over when you throw a party, especially if it's going to last past 10 p.m.?
A: Some people find navigating whom to invite tricky, especially when it comes to those living in close proximity.
Take into account what kind of party you're having. Are you getting together with old college friends, or are you hosting a Pampered Chef party where the more, the merrier?
Not everyone can be invited to every event, and people understand this. If you spend lots of time with one or a few neighbors throughout the year, you may want to include them. But if you feel the neighbors aren't a good fit for the group you're having, don't invite your neighbors.
If you are close to two sets of neighbors, try to include both when you have a party, as you don't want to make one set feel slighted. Think of how you would feel if a close neighbor-friend did that to you.
Lastly, "Begin as you mean to go on" is always the best way. Don't set a precedent you can't keep going. You can still be neighborly without feeling you must invite everyone to every party you host.
_ Melissa Leonard, etiquette and protocol consultant
A: The short answer is it depends _ there are many questions to explore: What kind of a party are you throwing? Any reason not to invite the neighbors? Would you be comfortable not inviting them?
Think about speaking to your neighbors ahead of time to inform them of the upcoming party; this could be enough to help you pull the party off.
Whether you invite your neighbors or not, be considerate of their needs for quiet or privacy. Is there a neighborhood curfew in place? Are you aware of the expectations or the unwritten rules of your neighborhood?
Remaining in good standing with neighbors prevents discord, and being neighborly is always in style. Giving your neighbors the feeling of being included might be the best reason to invite them.
_ Candace Smith, founding manager of Teaching Etiquette for the Business of Life
