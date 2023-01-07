LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

Maybe you didn’t start 2023 off with a meaningful kiss at midnight — but that doesn’t mean this can’t be your best dating year ever.

 Mariia Kalinichenko/Dreamstime/TNS

There’s a reason the start of the new year goes hand in hand with creating resolutions and setting goals. Something about tossing out an old calendar and writing a new number every day feels like a clean slate, especially for those in the dating pool. Maybe you didn’t start 2023 off with a meaningful kiss at midnight — but that doesn’t mean this can’t be your best dating year ever.

I asked my Instagram followers what their 2023 dating mantras and goals were, and I was impressed with their pointed answers. If you haven’t set your dating-related resolution yet, feel free to “borrow” from these ideas.



(Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.) ©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?