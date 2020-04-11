The new social distancing guidelines are helping to keep us safe. The only problem is we need to be social; it's part of our DNA. Here are some ways to maintain physical distancing and still be a little social.
1. Front yard BBQs. Simple idea: everyone brings their grills into their own front yard. Someone is the designated DJ, and you have a spread-out block party. You get to socialize and share a meal with others in your neighborhood.
2. Backyard concert. My home is somewhat unique in that I am on a lake and all the neighbors can see right into each other's yards and decks. So I recently set up my music gear in back and gave a concert to the neighbors, geese and fish. It was fun, and the guy across the lake is giving his concert next weekend.
3. Zoom parties. It's not just for meetings anymore; people are gathering for social hours, and the reports I'm hearing are pretty positive. Just be careful not to overindulge, which is a good thing to remember throughout this pandemic.
4. If you are dating, video dates are in fashion now. You can FaceTime and watch a movie together and even cook a meal via the internet. Doing this can actually allow couples to get to know each other better than they would if they were going out or hooking up. There is something very positive to be said for courtship.
5. In some places, even the hiking trails, parks and beaches have been blocked off, so people are taking walks on the street but being very cautious and stepping away from those who are walking toward them. It's a little weird, but we still say "Hello," and we all understand that we are in this together. And it's still nice to get a smile from a neighbor; it helps us feel less alone in this.
6. If you haven't gotten into social media, maybe now is the time. My main online hangouts are Facebook and LinkedIn. I post daily, but I also read, make friends, have mini conversations and check up on people I care about — especially those who I know are alone during this time of physical distancing. It's easy to do and a great way to keep in touch.
7. Organize something. My desk is clean for the first time in five years, and it was a team effort. It's actually much easier to get that kind of thing done when there is someone else there to say, "Nah, you don't need to keep that."
8. Spring plantings. We talk about the lovely yards in our neighborhood and what plants we want to have in ours. Well, now that we have the time, we are sprouting our own seedlings and getting clippings from neighbors and planting new flowers all around our property.
9. Talk to someone you haven't spoken to in over a year. Look in your contacts or address book, and give that person a ring. If no one picks up, leave a message and send a text. Your old friend will get back to you for the same reason you called — to connect.
10. Organize your finances. Things are very difficult for many people, even for those who still have jobs. Maybe it's time to estimate your expenses for the year and, like many of us, cancel your vacation travel plans. It's the safe thing to do, and you may need the money for something more important.
In Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, right after basic physiological and safety needs, is the need for love and belonging. If we disconnect from our fellow humans, the loneliness can be very disquieting. Take care of yourself and those you love, and also please reach out to someone who has no one.
Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of "The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time."