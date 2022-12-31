Aries: Your professional status rises this year. Coordinated teamwork can work wonders. Tap surprising income sources. Winter financial changes motivate profitable directions, before springtime blossoms with personal epiphanies. Collaborate with extra shared expenses this summer, inspiring rejuvenated autumn partnership and romance. Grab a lucky career break.

Taurus: Adventure into exciting terrain this year. Disciplined efforts build satisfying career growth. Shift directions with personal projects this winter, before epiphanies illuminate the spring. Making a positive change with your partner this summer inspires an autumn energy, health and vitality surge. Discover wonders and treasures.



