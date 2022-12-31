Aries: Your professional status rises this year. Coordinated teamwork can work wonders. Tap surprising income sources. Winter financial changes motivate profitable directions, before springtime blossoms with personal epiphanies. Collaborate with extra shared expenses this summer, inspiring rejuvenated autumn partnership and romance. Grab a lucky career break.
Taurus: Adventure into exciting terrain this year. Disciplined efforts build satisfying career growth. Shift directions with personal projects this winter, before epiphanies illuminate the spring. Making a positive change with your partner this summer inspires an autumn energy, health and vitality surge. Discover wonders and treasures.
Gemini: Collaboration gets lucrative this year. Educational explorations bear fruit with consistent efforts. Navigate winter transitions, before social and community fun animates the spring. Making positive summer changes for health and strength inspires an autumn of fun, family and romance. Together, you're building for the future.
Cancer: Prosper in partnership this year. Interweave your talents and energies for shared financial gain. Winter social challenges require adaptation, before exciting springtime professional opportunities engage. Obstacles could disrupt romantic or creative plans this summer, before autumn invites sweet family connections. Together, you're invincible.
Leo: Fortune grows your work, fitness and health this year. Love, partnership and romance flower with consistent nurturing. Winter professional obstacles require changes, inviting a springtime phase of exploration and discovery. Make summer domestic repairs and improvements, before exciting autumn communication and creative breakthroughs. You're energized.
Virgo: Your love, creativity and passion grows this year. Disciplined practices generate satisfying physical results. Winter studies, travel and explorations deviate to new directions, before shared ventures catch a lucrative springtime wave. Adapt around summer communication barriers to make lucrative autumn connections. Let your heart lead.
Libra: Grow by connecting with family roots and shoots this year. Romance thrives with regular routines. Pull together to cover springtime shortfalls for flowering partnership and romance. Find new income sources this summer, before autumn illuminates a personal triumph. Fill your home with love.
Scorpio: Creativity and communication open new doors this year. Disciplined efforts generate satisfying domestic results. Resolving partnership challenges this winter motivates surging springtime fitness, health and strength. Make personal changes for summer growth, leading to autumn epiphanies and inspiration. Share, network and deepen connections.
Sagittarius: This year could get lucrative. Expand creative and communication results with steady discipline. Adapt around winter challenges with work, health or fitness, before a romantic relationship blossoms this spring. Summer dreams, plans and visions inspire the teamwork that wins autumn prizes. Reap an abundant harvest.
Capricorn: Benefits flow through personal growth and development this year. Income grows with steady, disciplined action. Romance and family fun lights up the winter, before community changes affect springtime social plans. Professional breakthroughs next summer lead to flowering autumn romance and partnership. Follow your own drum.
Aquarius: Connect with purpose and vision this year. Disciplined practices generate powerful personal results. Make domestic changes to resolve winter breakdowns, inspiring deeper communication, creativity and connection this spring. Summer career transitions reorient your path, leading to wonderful autumn explorations, travels and discoveries. Realize dreams.
Pisces: Expand teamwork and collaboration this year. Realize dreams with organization plus steady action. Alter communication and creative plans with changing winter news, before lucrative springtime opportunities flower. Summer adventures and investigations redirect, before collaboration yields an abundant autumn harvest. Connect and share to grow.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
