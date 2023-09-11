Common pollutants include dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, and chemicals of concern like volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Allergy triggers like pollen, smoke, and ozone can leak indoors from outside. However, there’s one major culprit impacting indoor air quality many may not suspect: humans.
The average American spends 90% of their time indoors, where clean, pure air can be taken for granted. While some people check the weather forecast for smog and pollen count to find out the status of outdoor air, many homeowners haven’t thought about air quality inside their homes.
People have, however, gotten more concerned about indoor air quality since the pandemic. According to Shelton Group Pulse research, 37% of survey respondents are more concerned about indoor air quality now compared to before the pandemic. In fact, the concentration of certain pollutants can be up to 2-5% worse indoors than outdoors, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
People are sometimes responsible for unknowingly bringing allergens and pollutants into their homes. For example, pollen may be carried inside on shoes or clothes, and products may be unknowingly purchased that contribute to poor indoor air quality by slowly releasing toxic chemicals into the air.
While all homes will have some degree of infiltration, you can take steps to reduce indoor allergens, such as these three strategies from the EPA, which, when used together, can help you breathe easier in your own home.
Increase Ventilation
Ventilating your home regularly makes allergens less likely to accumulate and cause harm. Let fresh air into your home regularly by opening the windows.
You can also use mechanical ventilation, like electric or ceiling fans, to increase air circulation in your home, especially when you don’t want to open windows or in addition to opening windows.
Additionally, if you need to paint an item, do it outside whenever possible. Also, keep windows open when using harsh cleaning products.
Source Control
According to the EPA, source control is the most effective way to reduce indoor allergens in your home. To reduce indoor allergens at the source, choose flooring – the foundation of your home – that contributes to better indoor air quality for your whole family and contains as few chemicals of concern as possible. Not only does an option like resilient flooring from Beautifully Responsible manufacturers come in water-resistant varieties that are easy to keep clean without harsh chemicals, and many are independently certified to comply with high standards for indoor air quality. Look for the third-party FloorScore, which certifies hard surface flooring, adhesives, and underlayments for low levels of VOCs and other chemicals of concern.
Clean the Air
Air purifiers are a simple way to filter indoor air without too much extra effort. These devices combine an internal filter and fan to capture airborne particles from pet dander, pollen, and dust, circulating purified air back into the room.
The EPA recommends air purifiers with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Look for certified asthma- and allergy-friendly air purifiers to help minimize asthma and allergy triggers. Remember to change filters regularly for best performance.
