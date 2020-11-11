Jon and Jolene Beem of Cashmere recently celebrated their 35th anniversary with a trip to the California coast in September.
Jolene Ingraham and Jon Beem were married July 4, 1985, in Cashmere.
The couple have lived in Cashmere for the duration of their marriage.
They are the parents of two daughters, Kristie and Jennifer Beem, and a son, Mike Beem, all of Cashmere.
They have five grandchildren.
He is a superintendent for an environmental and infrastructure company.
She is a caregiver for SEIU Caregivers Union.
— Cala Flamond, World staff