Martin and Tina Barron of Wenatchee celebrated their 50th anniversary on Nov. 28.
Tina Wyrick and Martin Barron were married on Nov. 28, 1970, in Pendleton, Oregon.
The couple have lived in South Africa, England, Papua New Guinea, Honduras, Florida and Ecuador during their marriage. They moved to Wenatchee in 1990.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Carolina Barron of Cambridge, Massachusetts; a daughter, Sarah Barron of Salt Lake City, Utah; a daughter, Clare Barron of Brooklyn, New York; and a daughter and son-in-law, Sophie and Chad Boyer of Seattle.
They have two grandchildren.
He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and later a master's degree in development economics.
She earned a bachelor's degree in community service and public administration.
He is vice president of the Wenatchee School Board. He has worked as a chemical engineer, development economist, agribusiness in production, logistics and general management in Latin America, as well as finance and administration.
She is the office manager at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She was a youth project manager in Soweto, South Africa, and a para educator for the Wenatchee School District. She also served the role of producer for Short Shakespeareans and the district and high school musical productions.
— Cala Flamond, World staff