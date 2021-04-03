Walt and Aylette Ness of East Wenatchee celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a trip to Ka’anapali Beach on the Hawaiian island of Maui on March 6.
Aylette Renn and Walt Ness were married March 6, 1971, in Spokane.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Terry Longmire of Buckley, and a daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Aaron Mathison of Wenatchee.
They have five grandchildren.
He owned an insurance and financial products business, retiring after 41 years.
She taught third grade in Omak and was a paraprofessional for the Eastmont School District. She also worked with her husband as an office manager before retiring after 31 years.
— Cala Flamond, World staff