Darrel and Dana Schmidt of East Wenatchee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a private trip to Whidbey Island with family.
Dan Louise Hurd and Darrel Schmidt were married Sept. 26, 1970, at Holy Apostles Church in East Wenatchee.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee for the duration of their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter, Hydee Schmid Shrader, and a son, Darrel E. Schmidt Jr., both of East Wenatchee.
They have seven grandchildren.
He previously worked as a septic tank manufacturer and installer, and real estate agent. He currently owns and operates D&D Carwash and also fishes for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
She worked as a registered nurse for Deaconess Hospital and Central Washington Hospital for 25 years. She later worked 10 years at the Wenatchee Public Library before retiring in 2015.
— Cala Flamond, World staff