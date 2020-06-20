Jeanne and Joe Worsham celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13.
Christina Jeanne Doney and Joseph Edgar Worsham were married June 13, 1970, in the Baptist church in Electric City.
The couple currently reside in Soap Lake.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kandice Worsham of Creswell, Oregon; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amy Worsham of East Wenatchee; and a daughter, the late JoLee Marker, and son-in-law Wally Marker of Katy, Texas.
They have six grandchildren
He worked 39 years as an English teacher, principal, and football and baseball coach at Lake Roosevelt High School, The Dalles High School in Oregon, Pateros High School (21 years), Oroville High School and Elementary, and Neah Bay High School. He retired for the first time from the Oroville District in 2002 and then, a couple of more times after that.
She was a kindergarten teacher in Nespelem, Pateros, Oroville and Neah Bay for many years and retired as the reading coach at Soap Lake Elementary in 2009.
They plan a celebratory cruise around the Hawaiian Islands at some time in the future.
