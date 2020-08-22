Richard and Georgia Boon of East Wenatchee will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a private event Aug. 29.
Georgia Backus and Richard Boon were married Aug. 27, 1960, at First Methodist Church in Yakima.
During their marriage, the couple have lived in Monterey, California, Nashville, Tennessee, Seattle, Yakima, Oak Harbor, Poulsbo and East Wenatchee.
They are the parents of a son, Brent Boon, and a daughter, Jill Duffy, both of Bothell.
They have eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He worked as a teacher for the Oak Harbor School District, as an instructor at Skagit Valley College in Oak Harbor, as a school administrator for the North Kitsap School District in Poulsbo, as a school administrator for the Eastmont School District and as an instructor at Wenatchee Valley College.
She was a bookkeeper for several businesses, including Bookkeeping Tax Service in Oak Harbor, Oak Harbor School District and Central Kitsap School District in Silverdale. She was also a Consumer Credit Counseling Service counselor in Wenatchee and a financial secretary for Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church.
