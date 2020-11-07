Gary and Judy Grams of Cashmere celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19 with a private family celebration.
Judy Hemberry and Gary Grams were married Sept 17, 1960, at Dryden Congregational Church.
The couple have lived in the Cashmere area during their marriage.
They are the parents of three sons, Rod Grams and Rick Grams, both of Cashmere, and Randy Grams of East Wenatchee.
They have eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
They are both retired.
— Cala Flamond, World staff