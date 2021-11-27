60th -- McMillan

Jack and Sharon McMillan celebrated their 60th anniversary on Nov. 25.
Sharon Wallace and Jack McMillan were married on Nov. 25, 1961, at the Presbyterian Church in Ephrata.
The couple have lived in Ephrata, Glendale, Calif., Brewster Leavenworth and Yakima, recently returning to Ephrata to be near their family.
The McMillans have a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Marnie McMillan of Quincy; a son and daughter-in-law Mark and Lynette McMillan of Soap Lake; and Nick McMillan of Anchorage, Alaska. They have 16 grandchildren.
He was a teacher and football coach at La Salle High School in Union Gap. He also coached football for 19 years at Cascade High School in Leavenworth. In 1999, he was inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
She worked at Grant County PUD, Chelan County PUD and was a legal assistant at Davis, Arneil, Dorsey, Kight and Parlette Law Firm.
