60th -- Miller

Marvin and Linda Miller of Wenatchee will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 20 with a reception following Sunday services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 312 Palouse St. in Wenatchee.
Linda Reinbold and Marvin Miller were married on June 18, 1961, in Davenport.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee for 23 years.
They have two children — son, Curtis Miller of Port Ludlow, and daughter, Brenda Ellwood of Wenatchee.
They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He ran the Richfield Service Station and worked for Lincoln and Snohomish counties for several years before retiring in 1996.
She was the clerk-treasurer for the city of Davenport for 11 years. She was also the finance director for the city of Mukilteo for 11 years before moving to the State Auditor’s Office as the small city specialist, traveling all over the state. She retired in April 1999.
They both volunteer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. Marvin is a handyman and recycler and Linda is the treasurer/accountant.
— Cala Flamond, World staff