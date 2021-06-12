60th -- Tilly

Earl and Barbara Tilly of Wenatchee celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 10.
Barbara Bartroff and Earl Tilly were married June 10, 1961, in Wenatchee
The couple have lived in Wenatchee for their entire marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Bill Jacobs of Boise, Idaho; a son and daughter-in-law, Bart and Coreen Tilly of Wenatchee; and a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Craig Norton of Salt Lake City, Utah.
They have six grandchildren.
He previously owned Tilly Equipment. He served as a member of the state House of Representatives for the 12th district, was state director of the Farmers Home Administration, and served as mayor of Wenatchee. He retired in 2000.
She was a Wenatchee High School counselor, a piano teacher and a Chelan County PUD ommissioner. She retired in 2002.
