Melvin and Judi Woods of Wenatchee celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a private family celebration on Oct. 11. A trip to Leavenworth followed.
Judi Pfeifer and Melvin Woods were married Oct. 15, 1960, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Ephrata.
The couple lived in Anderson, Indiana, Omak and Ephrata before moving to Wenatchee two years ago.
They are the parents of a son, Sean Woods of Wenatchee; a daughter and son-in-law, Therese McLaud of Meadville, Pennsylvania; a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Al Mirrane of Spokane; and a son and daughter-in-law, Evan and Terri Woods of Leavenworth.
They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He retired from the Port of Ephrata in 2001.
She retired from the Grant County Auditor’s Office in 2002.
— Cala Flamond, World staff