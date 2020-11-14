Jon and Margaret Wheeler of Leavenworth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a private Zoom celebration at their home.
Margaret Clarke and Jon Wheeler were married on Nov. 12, 1960. at the Queen of Angels church in Nashua, Montana.
The couple lived in Fort Peck, Glasgow and Helena, Montana, before moving to Issaquah. They moved to Leavenworth in 1992.
They have a son, Ty of Sandpoint, Idaho; a son and daughter-in law, Charles and Dani of Granada, Spain; a son and daughter-in-law, Jon Jr., and Lynn of Bothell; and a son and daughter-in-law, Clark and Cindy of Meridian, Idaho.
They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jon had a 50-year career as a certified public accountant. He is a past-president of the Montana and Washington societies of CPAs and served three terms on the governing council of the American Institute of CPAs. Jon has also been active as a member of the board of several Leavenworth organizations: Project Bayern, the Festhalle, the Leavenworth Summer Theater and Leavenworth Golf Club. He is a board member for Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus in Leavenworth.
Margaret had a 25-year career as a theatrical costume designer, working in theaters in both Montana and Washington, all while designing and weaving one-of-a-kind clothing. She continues to work as a fiber and collage artist. Margaret was an early member of the Two Rivers Gallery. She is a member of the Northwest Collage Society and past member of the Seattle Weavers Guild.
Jon and Margaret were involved as founders of two theaters in Montana and were instrumental in the founding of the Village Theater of Issaquah.
