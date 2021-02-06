Gerald and Bobbie Jessup of East Wenatchee celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 21.
Bobbie McLean and Gerald Jessup were married Jan 21, 1961, in Reno, Nevada.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Seattle and Hood River, Oregon, during their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Angie Jessup of Phoenix, Arizona; a son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Tasa Jessup of Beavercreek, Oregon; and a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Bobby Fitzsimmons.
They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He worked in fruit sales for 40 years in Wenatchee and Hood River.
She worked in the retail industry, was a chiropractic assistant and was a homemaker.
