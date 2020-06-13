Laurel and Edson Deal celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 5.
Laurel Ann Albertson and Edson Fred Deal were married June 5, 1960, at First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee.
The couple moved to Wenatchee in 1972 and have lived here since.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law,James and Jeana Deal of East Wenatchee; a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Lisa Deal of Palo Alto, California; a daughter and son-in-law, Marianne and Dave Stephens of Shoreline; and a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Lisa Marie Deal of St. Paul, Minnesota.
They have 11 grandchildren.
He started Wenatchee Orthopedics and is now a retired orthopedic surgeon.
She was the Apple Blossom queen in 1958. She raised four children and continues to volunteer in the community.
They both enjoy spending time with their family, especially at their cabin in Idaho.
