65th -- Robbins

Albert and Joan Robbins of Wenatchee will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary during an event at their home on June 12. Invitations have been sent to friends and family. If you wish to attend and an invitation was not received, contact Molly Driver at molly.driver@gmail.com.
Joan Reid and Albert Robbins were married June 10, 1956, in Bremerton.
The couple have lived in Pullman, Bremerton, Spokane, Miami and Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Jim Davis of Spanaway; a daughter and son-in-law, Aimee and Fred Williams of Port Angeles; a son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Lisa Robbins of Seattle; and a daughter and son-in-law, Molly and Daniel Driver of East Wenatchee.
They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren
He was a chemist for the EPA in Miami, and he was also director of the Washington state Department of Health pesticide laboratory in Wenatchee. He is retired.
She was a homemaker, worked for private preschools and was a substitute kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary school. She is retired.
