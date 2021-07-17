Duane and Janet Bolinger of Chelan will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 22.
Janet Johnson and Duane Bolinger were married July 22, 1956, in Wenatchee.
The couple have lived in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Spokane and Chelan during their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter, Kim Hanford of Wenatchee; a daughter, Kristi Falco of Liberty Lake; and a son, Jon Bolinger of Burien.
They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is the founder and retired president of Mid Columbia Forklift.
She is a retired banker who worked for Seattle First National Bank, Community Savings Bank and Columbia Federal Bank.
They are former orchardists.
— Cala Flamond, World staff