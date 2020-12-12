70th -- Roche

Bill and Berna Roche of East Wenatchee will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a renewal of wedding vows during a small family gathering at the end of December.
Berna Hjort and Bill Roche were married Nov. 22, 1950, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The couple have lived in Hartline, Soap Lake and East Wenatchee during their marriage.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Doug Beaudry of Ephrata; a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Mary Kay Roche of Whitefish, Montana; a son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Debbie Roche of Leavenworth; a son, Tom Roche of Ellensburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Bill Larson of Wenatchee; and a daughter and son-in-law, Bev and Steve Chandler of Spokane
They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He worked as a teacher and coach in the Soap Lake and Hartline school districts.
She worked at Myra’s Dress shop in Soap Lake.
They are both retired.
