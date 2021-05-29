Harold and Lucille Crowell of Manson will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 1.
Lucille Olson and Harold Crowell were married June 1, 1951, in Richland.
During their marriage, the couple lived on the East and West coasts before settling in Issaquah for 30 years. They moved to Manson in 1996.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ken Erikson of Leavenworth; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mark Kenworthy of Duvall; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Rolf Vegdahl-Crowell of Port Townsend; and a daughter and son-in-law, Kristine and Bryan Weeks of Yakima.
They have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is a Korean War veteran. He worked as a civil engineer for Boeing, retiring in 1991.
She was a stay-at-home mother.
— Cala Flamond, World staff