70th — Hawkins

Eldon and Geraldine Hawkins of Waterville celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary during a small family gathering at their home on June 21.
Geraldine McDonald and Eldon Hawkins were married June 25, 1950, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
The couple have lived in Waterville for the duration of their marriage.
They are the parents of a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Roxanne Hawkins of Pasco; a son and daughter-in-law, Art and Linda Hawkins of Meridian, Idaho; and a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Clive Rooney of Lewistown, Montana.
They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He retired as a mechanic and owner of Waterville Auto Co. and was also a funeral director and manager at Jones & Jones Funeral Home in Wenatchee.
She worked at the Waterville Clinic.
— Cala Flamond, World staff