Harold and Carol Miller of Wenatchee will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5.
Carol Hoyt and Harold Miller were married Sept. 5, 1945, at Memorial Methodist Church in McCook, Nebraska.
The couple lived in many different states during their marriage including California, Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Louisiana and Mississippi before moving to in Wenatchee in 1994.
They are the parents of two daughters, Diana Hoyt of Seattle and Jolene Miller of Wenatchee
They have two grandchildren.
They have three great-grandchildren.
He worked at J.C. Penney and Lockheed Martin Co. He retired in 1987.
She worked as a receptionist in a hospital physical therapy department in Englewood, Colorado. She retired in 1987.
— Cala Flamond, World staff