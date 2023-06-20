WENATCHEE — We all have a comfort food or restaurant that we go to regularly, for me, it's taco truck El Tapatio on 201 Ferry Street in Wenatchee.
El Tapatio has been a comfort place for me since my parents started taking me when I was a child, it's part of my childhood.
Not only does it bring a sense of home but the food is great, the best in town. The taco truck is on my way home, making it a daily temptation.
They have a wide range of options to choose from their menu, and any order can be customized to the preferred type of meat. Their meat options are steak, pork, chicken, tripe and beef tongue.
Before going home Monday night I stopped by the newly-added food truck that replaced one that was destroyed in a fire last year and ordered a steak quesadilla with no tomatoes and extra avocado. I also added green salsa for an extra kick.
Other ingredients that come with the quesadilla order are lettuce, onions, cilantro, radishes, sour cream, slice of lime and a roasted jalapeño.
Once I got my food I went to sit in the enclosed seating area next to the taco truck that provides a refreshing and cooling temperature in the summer and a cozy warmth in the winter.
My family and I would always see what was on the TV and try to guess the show or telenovela that was playing or we would get hooked in whatever it was that was playing.
Monday night, after a first date cancelled, I caught myself sitting at one of the tables watching the TV and reminiscing about the good old days.
While I was reminiscing I grabbed my first slice and took a bite, the meat with the cheese and flour tortilla is such a great combination. The mini salad on the side adds a unique touch to the food.
The jalapeño is a hit or miss, sometimes it's really spicy and other times there's no spice at all. Luckly, mine was very spicy, just how I like it.
Even though I've been going there for years, I haven't had the chance to try every dish on the menu. I've always wanted to try the sopitos, which is a fried tortilla with beans, meat, lettuce and parmesan cheese.
Sounds like a great meal; maybe I'll try it after another failed date.
