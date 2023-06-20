230622-food-foodtruck 01 El Tapatio

A food truck at 201 Ferry St., Wenatchee sports the signage of Taqueria Picante, the former business housed by the mobile taco truck now known as Taqueria El Tapatio.

WENATCHEE — We all have a comfort food or restaurant that we go to regularly, for me, it's taco truck El Tapatio on 201 Ferry Street in Wenatchee.

El Tapatio has been a comfort place for me since my parents started taking me when I was a child, it's part of my childhood.

230622-food-foodtruck 02 El Tapatio
El Tapatio's menu has a wide range of options to choose from.
230622-food-foodtruck 03 El Tapatio
Traditional mexican quesadilla, made with carne asada and added vegetables.
230622-food-foodtruck 04 El Tapatio

Besides selling food, El Tapatio also sells snacks, and drinks.


