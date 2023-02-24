LIFE-RELATE-DATING-TIPS-DMT

This glossary should help you get up to date on today’s dating lingo. The concepts are not new; the words are.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Anyone dating today, especially online and using apps, will tell you that you may have to add a few words to your vocabulary. By now, everyone probably knows about catfishing (pretending you’re somebody online who you’re not). But did you know there are also practices called benching, breadcrumbing, and even kittenfishing?

This glossary should help you get up to date on today’s dating lingo. The concepts are not new; the words are. So next time your pal confides that a potential match is one of these terms, you won’t have to excuse yourself to the restroom to Google the meaning.



(Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating. Want to connect with Erika? Join her newsletter, eepurl.com/dpHcH for updates and tips.) ©2023 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?