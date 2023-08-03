Lincoln Rock

The profile of Abraham Lincoln can be seen at Lincoln Rock State Park.

I’ve always been interested in taking photos. As a 9-year-old, I took a picture of the partially constructed Space Needle. Impressed with the magnificent spillway, I aimed my Kodak Brownie camera at Grand Coulee Dam. The black-and-white snapshots were nothing to write home about, but I was hooked. Capturing “life as it happens” on film became a lifelong passion. Ask my family, I’m still taking more photos than most with my iPhone.

Shortly after our family moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 1964, I discovered something worthy of my camera’s lens. It was the outcropping of basalt rock in Swakane Canyon that bears a remarkable resemblance to our 16th President. All these years later, I still am fascinated by the natural rock formation. Most every trip we make to our lake house in Chelan, I quickly glance to the left to pay my respects to Honest Abe as we pass Rocky Reach Dam.



