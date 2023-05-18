Can you recite the rest? Of all the psalms tucked in the center of our Bibles, Psalm 23 is the most well-known journal entry from King David’s pen. Those calming words restore my soul. I’m guessing they might do the same for you.
I like to think of it as the Lord’s Prayer of the Old Testament. In the Lord’s Prayer, that familiar prayer that Jesus gave his followers as a guide for how to pray, we are given a laundry list of life’s concerns in which God is involved.
We are invited to ask God for divine intervention, physical nourishment, forgiveness, guidance, deliverance, even as we celebrate being a family. Have you ever thought about that? And because we begin the Lord’s Prayer with “Our Father,” we are acknowledging that we are siblings (brothers and sisters) with the same Father.
The 23rd Psalm also calls to mind primal human needs about which we are invited to approach our loving caring God, who is likened to being a compassionate shepherd.
Just think of it. Our Shepherd is concerned about our sleep and getting sufficient rest. “He makes me lie down.”
Our Shepherd is one who knows that beauty is key to our well-being. He makes me lie down in green pastures. “He leads me beside quiet waters.”
In addition, our God is keenly aware of our need for emotional and spiritual refreshment. “He restores my soul.”
And the psalm also points out that God is the One who guides us when we find ourselves approaching unanticipated dead-ends or confusing forks in the road. “He leads for His names’ sake.”
As a chaplain who continually offers support to those who are in the process of packing their bags for Heaven, I am particularly grateful that this psalm deals with end-of-life concerns. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil because the Lord is with me.
And just like the Lord’s Prayer, this psalm reminds us that God is concerned with our physical need for nourishment. “He prepares a table before me. My cup overflows.”
I love that this familiar psalm concludes with the assurance of “goodness and mercy following us.” I like to think of Goodness and Mercy being a couple of sheepdogs nipping at our heels keeping us on the path headed home.
How I love the 23rd Psalm. It’s an everyday kind of psalm that can easily be prayed at the start of the day. At the end of the day. Or anytime in between.
A resident whose husband was recently in the hospital confessed to me that she wanted to recite some Scripture verses to her sweetheart, but was drawing a mental blank. “The only thing I could think of was the 23rd Psalm,” she said. I assured her that beloved passage of Scripture was most appropriate.
Wenatchee native Greg Asimakoupoulos lives on Mercer Island, where he is a columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone