LIFE-ENV-TREE-DISCOVERED-MCT

A group of researchers stands beside an oak tree, a specimen of Q. tardifolia, which was thought to be extinct by 2011. They found the rare tree on May 25, 2022, during a research trip in Big Bend, Texas.

 U.S. Botanic Garden/TNS

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Somewhere on the rugged, pathless hills of Big Bend National Park, under the sweltering Texas sun, a singular tree stands apart from the rest. At least for the people who know what they are looking for.

Its odds of survival are grim. The oak tree, standing stoically about 30 feet high, is scarred by fire and likely suffering from a serious fungal infection.



___ ©2022 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?