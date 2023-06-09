In “The Terminal,” Tom Hanks plays an eastern European traveler, Viktor Navorski, who lands in an American airport to discover that his country is embroiled in a civil war. Navorski tries to exit the airport, but is not permitted to because his passport shows that his home country no longer exists. He is told by officials that he is “unacceptable.” Have you ever felt and/or been labeled “unacceptable?”

To “accept” or “not accept” is a daily function of life. We “click to accept terms and conditions” in all sorts of applications. Sometimes these decisions manifest in overt, specific ways and other times they pass with barely any notice.



