In “The Terminal,” Tom Hanks plays an eastern European traveler, Viktor Navorski, who lands in an American airport to discover that his country is embroiled in a civil war. Navorski tries to exit the airport, but is not permitted to because his passport shows that his home country no longer exists. He is told by officials that he is “unacceptable.” Have you ever felt and/or been labeled “unacceptable?”
To “accept” or “not accept” is a daily function of life. We “click to accept terms and conditions” in all sorts of applications. Sometimes these decisions manifest in overt, specific ways and other times they pass with barely any notice.
If you choose an exit row seat on a plane and enjoy a few inches of extra leg room you are expected to accept the responsibility of “being willing and able to assist” in case of an emergency. The answer must be a verbal “yes,” while making eye contact with the attendant. On one occasion, I added to my affirmative “willing and able” answer by asking, “Should I practice a few times so I have some muscle memory to ensure I really am able?” The airline attendant did not appreciate my initiative.
In our society, any level of acceptance has a range of intensity and commitment, but the New Testament challenges people to “Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you.” (Romans 15:7) What does that actually mean?
Accepting “one another” requires more than saying, “yes” or “accept” or “agree.” The original word actually conveys the idea that “when I accept you, I aggressively receive with strong, personal interest.” How do we cultivate this unique attitude of “accept one another” when it isn’t practical or expedient?
I confess, I don’t know. I know the sting of pain when I’m dismissed and rejected by others, and also share the responsibility for making someone else feel “unacceptable.” However, when I make the effort to put on the “accept one another” lenses, I find I don’t regret it.
Suggestions for accepting others
First of all, the text tells us how to start: “Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you.” In relating to another person, start with seeking to better understand how God accepts you. In all of the 4,000 years of recorded history and literature, there is a message that God accepts, embraces, and loves people. This will always be the standard, example and guide for our relationships with others. How do we do it? We start by exploring God’s accepting ways toward us, personally.
Secondly, practice first — it is the best reference point. The practice is like a muscle needing a continual workout — when you choose to believe the best about someone else, even though you might know the worst, you are exercising and developing an attitude of biblical acceptance.
What is my workout and advice for accepting people?
Daily remind yourself, somehow, some way, that you are a human and accepted into the family of a loving God. I belong, you belong. We have that in common.
Think slowly. We make quick and easy decisions in our perceptions of others, so it behooves us all to practice patience in our vision. Learning to see people well is exhausting, but over time, the muscles will grow. Trust the workout plan — slow down enough to be mindful regarding others and the results will show in your decreased stress, and increased joy.
Act quickly. Doing the right thing is still going to be right after all of your ruminations. I admit, sometimes I overthink my observations of others to the point of making more of an issue than I should. I rehearse conversations and arguments in my head, which seems “safer” and naturally gives me the last, and most accurate word, in my own mind. But those conversations may never come out to benefit anyone. When I act first in the right direction, my own thinking has a way to mature, marinated with the spices of others’ thoughts and experiences, often creating a sense of peace and depth in my relationships.
This is hard work. “One anothering” has a cost, but its value is priceless.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
