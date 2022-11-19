PHILADELPHIA — An antibiotic that is commonly prescribed to kids is in low supply in pharmacies nationwide amid a surge of respiratory illness that is filling up children's hospitals. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the shortage last month. The agency specifically lists a shortage of the powder form of the medication, which pharmacists use to create the liquid that children usually take. The antibiotic is also available in other forms, such as chewable tablets and capsules.



___ ©2022 The Philadelphia Inquirer, LLC. Visit at inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

