"The Triumphs of His Grace"

"The Triumphs of His Grace: A Spiritual Odyssey" by David L. McKenna

Church attendance in North America is declining. Churches are closing at an unprecedented rate. Those who attended Sunday school or youth group as kids are abandoning their childhood faith (or at least disengaging in organized religion) once they reach college.

Unanswered questions about how Biblical authority and cultural trends relate contribute to a generational complacency or an out-and-out rejection of spiritual values in which our children and grandchildren were raised. Societal redefining of historical Judeo-Christian norms has contributed to the confusion over and rejection of traditional faith.



