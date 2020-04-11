Daniel and Loretta Brooks of Walla Walla will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on April 12.
Loretta Burgett and Daniel Brooks were married April 12, 1975, at Moses Lake Free Methodist Church in Moses Lake.
The couple lived in Moses Lake, Centralia, Eastern Oregon and Wenatchee for 35 years before moving to Walla Walla where they now reside.
They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Erik Scott of Wenatchee, and a daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Jordan Brown of East Wenatchee.
They have three grandchildren.
He was a heavy equipment field mechanic for Caterpillar dealer Pasco.
She is a homemaker.
