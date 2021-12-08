211211-milestones-anvsimmons2.jpg

Ed and Ruth Ann Simmons

Ed and Ruth Ann Simmons of Wenatchee will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Dec. 15.

Ruth Roof and Ed Simmons were married Dec. 15, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio.

The couple lived in Columbus, Ohio, for the first year of their marriage. They moved to Camp Springs, Maryland, where they resided for 28 years before relocating to Wenatchee.

They are the parents of a daughter and son-in-law, Janine and Mark Walker of Vienna, Virginia; a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Mike Martin of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; a daughter and her life-partner Jennifer Schenker and Kim Henshaw of Victor, New York.

They have six grandchildren.

He is a graduate from Ohio State University and was a tuba player for the U.S. Marine Band. He played for the administration of both John. F Kennedy and George H.W. Bush senior. He was a teacher for both middle and high schools in the Wenatchee School District.

She is a graduate of Mount Carmel School of Nursing; she worked as a nurse at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic.

They are both retired.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

