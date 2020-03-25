Children are curious — Why does the coronavirus make grandparents very sick but kids not so much? How did it come here? When will there be a cure? Los Angeles Times science writers offer answers:
Q. How did the first people get coronavirus? — Olive, 7
A. Scientists are still trying to figure that out but they think the virus may have started in bats then moved to another animal called a pangolin, which looks like a scaly anteater. Some of the first people who got the virus worked at a giant food market in China that sells different kinds of meat. It's possible the virus moved from an animal to a human at that market, but scientists don't know for sure yet.
Q. How did it get here. — Lesley, 9
A. The new coronavirus probably first entered the United States when somebody who didn't realize they had it flew here from China, probably sometime in January.
Q. Should I be scared? Because it seems like a lot of people are freaking out. — Zev, 9
A. We know that it doesn't seem to get kids that sick, which is a big relief. But it can make older people sick. We all have the power to protect the older people in our communities by washing our hands a lot, coughing and sneezing into our elbows and definitely staying away from other people if we're feeling sick.
Q. Why do kids not get coronavirus as much as grownups? — Eli, 5
A. Scientists aren't sure but they have some theories. One idea is kids' immune systems are not as fully developed. The immune system is part of your body that's constantly on the lookout for invaders like viruses. When it finds them, it works really hard to get rid of them. A fever is one way a body fights back against the virus. In adults, the immune system sometimes works so hard it hurts the body too. Because kids' immune systems aren't as powerful, they can't do as much damage.
Q. What does it feel like for a kid to get coronavirus? — Townes, 11
A. We don't know! Scientists think many children get cases so mild they never even know that they're sick. Many other will feel about the same as if they had a winter cold, and a small number will get sick enough that they need to see a doctor. Children who are the sickest may develop pneumonia, a lung infection that can make it feel hard to breathe.
Q. How long do you think school is out for? — Isabella, 12
A. This is a difficult question to answer. Estimates range from six to eight weeks all the way to the end of the academic year. Right now, we don't know enough to say for sure.
Q: What happens to the coronavirus when it stops spreading? Does it disappear? — Sophia, 11
A: The coronavirus that is keeping us all at home started off in animals and then jumped to humans. Scientists say that when it stops spreading in humans it won't totally disappear. It will still probably be around in animals.
Q: What if the coronavirus gets to an old person who gives it to a 10-year-old. How strong will the virus be in the 10-year-old? — Andy, 10
A: The exact same virus affects different people in different ways. It can make an older person very sick and hardly get a 10-year-old sick at all. Researchers don't know why that is yet, but they are working hard to find out.
Q: Can the virus affect any other part of your body besides your lungs? — Edwin, 11
A: Yes. The virus can also affect your nose and throat, your blood, and maybe your stomach and intestines too. In kids, the virus is most likely to affect your nose and throat.
Q: If you were infected with the virus, you had treatment and recovered. Can the virus return? — Cesar, 10
A: Doctors say it is unlikely that the coronavirus would make you sick twice, especially if your body does a good job fighting it the first time.