President Andy Jaynes of Friends of Northwest Hatcheries has received the Outstanding Service award from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Jaynes became FNH president in 2019. During his term, he helped promote the organization and its efforts through social media and collaborated with the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival to put together a library of educational and interpretive material online. The material is now used in the Wenatchee School District curriculum.
Jaynes’ presidential term is coming to an end this year. He will continue working and supporting the FNH by training members.
Wenatchee
PEO awards scholarships
The Wenatchee chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization awarded $1,000 academic scholarships to Alexandria Steiner (Wenatchee High School), Ashley Rosales (Eastmont High School) and Brielle Schmekel (Westside High School).
PEO is a women’s organization that supports education through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.
Wenatchee
Dorian Smith awarded Appleaires scholarship
The Wenatchee Appleaires women’s choral group awarded Eastmont High School senior Dorian Smith a $2,000 scholarship.
Smith is enrolled in EHS choraliers, chamber choir and jazz choir. She’s also in the all-state choir and solo ensemble; she has performed in several community music theater plays.
Smith will attend Western Washington University, where she plans to major in biology pre-med and minor in music.
Wenatchee
Student selected for safety patrol hall of fame
Mason Parr, a fifth grader at Washington Elementary School, was recently chosen for the 2022 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame.
Safety patrol adviser Cody Wright described Parr as a “great role model and mentor to his classmates.”
Parr assists Wright by training new patrollers; he also helped improve the current duty posts, making a more efficient system.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.