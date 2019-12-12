Wenatchee
Concerts in the Gardens raises another $11,000 for WVC student scholarships
RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens raised $11,000 last summer through ticket sales and direct contributions that will go to Wenatchee Valley College student scholarships through the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
Founded by Robert and Catherine (Rio) Sandidge, RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens is a five-week summer concert series held through July and early August at Ohme Gardens. During the past six years, $58,000 has been raised to provide scholarships and establish an endowment for WVC students. That’s more than the $43,000 goal set six years ago to establish an endowment to provide scholarships in perpetuity.
“Rio and I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our sponsors, supporters, volunteers, our RLS crew, the musicians, and the new Ohme Gardens’ leadership, all of whom made it possible for us to produce our ‘RLS Productions’ Concerts in the Gardens’ summer series,” said Robert Sandidge, a WVC alum. “The 2020 series promises to continue with a stellar concert line up intended to benefit students at WVC and continuing in our seventh season helping market Ohme Gardens and Wenatchee Valley’s mid-week tourism efforts.”
Horan Estates Winery, owned by Beth and Dennis Dobbs, has also funded scholarships through direct donations to the RLS Production’s Concerts in the Gardens WVC Foundation account.
—Nevonne McDaniels, World staff
Wenatchee
Civil air patrol members receive promotions
Several members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently received promotions.
Nathaniel Black received a promotion to Cadet Second Lieutenant, the Billy Mitchell Award, the beginning of The Command Phase, Achievement 9.
Elijah Rinke received a promotion to Cadet Technical Staff Sergeant, the Captain Eddie Rickenbacker Award, which begins The Leadership Phase of the Cadet Program., Achievement 4.
Sophia Black received a promotion to Cadet Airman First Class, the Hap Arnold Award, which is Achievement 2 of the Cadet Program.
—Cala Flamond, World staff