The Manson FFA recently received awards and blue ribbons at the Chelan County Fair. The following students earned awards:
Market Hogs, Blue Ribbon: Van Keough Peterson, Alyssa Morgan, Finn Smith, Tanner Schoenwald, Colby Schoenwald, Carter Lyman, Hanna Lyman, Maggie Gosvenor and Joe Mogan.
Market Hogs, Red Ribbon: Jesus Torres and Lydia Peterson
Fitting and Showing Sheep Division, Red Ribbon: Isabelle Harris
Fitting and Showing Hog Division, Blue Ribbon: Jesus Torres, Bryce Mogan, Lydia Peterson, Alyssa Mogan, Finn Smith, Tanner Schoenwald, Colby Schoenwald, Carter Lyman, Hanna Lyman, Maggie Gosvenor and Joe Mogan.
Fitting and Showing Hog Division, Red Ribbon: Van Keough Peterson
Manson FFA teams placed first in horse judging, second in livestock and third in sweepstakes.
Mansfield
Wommack receives grant award
Voya Financial recently awarded Mansfield High School teacher Laura Wommack a $2,000 grant as part of its 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. She was the only winner in the state of Washington.
Wommack developed the innovative teaching idea “Growing Science with Aquaponics.” The idea expands the limited number of aquaponic tanks in the classroom. Grant funds will help buy more tanks for students to explore which plants grow best under different conditions.
The Voya Unsung Heroes program honors teachers using innovative teaching methods, developing creative educational projects and positively influencing the children they teach.
Wommack is one of only 50 teachers in the nation to receive the $2,000 award. She will compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000 cash awards.
