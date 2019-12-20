Wenatchee
Columbia River 4-H holds inaugural meeting
The Columbia River 4-H club recently held its inaugural meeting. Members debated on the club name and officers were elected.
Officers elected were president Kody Richards from Wenatchee High School; Vice president Alex Berthiaume from The River Academy; Secretary Madeline Vibbert from Sterling Intermediate School; Treasurer Zack Bock from Foothills Middle School; and Reporter/Public Relations Carys Williams from the Eastmont Junior High School.
The club strives to practice leadership, mentorship, livestock care, and showmanship.