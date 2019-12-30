Manson
Manson receives “Change for Charities” donation
Manson School District was the recipient of the “Change for Charities” program sponsored through 12 Tribes Colville Casinos.
General Manager of Mill Bay Casino Tony Posey presented a check of $2,658.71 to Associated Student Body President Parker Schoenwald, Superintendent Matt Charlton and Middle/High School Principal Heather Ireland.
The donation will be used to help students participate in extracurricular activities, clubs, field trips and camps and additional activities who might be prevented from doing so by fees or lack of equipment. Funds will be available for students kindergarten through 12th grade.
Omak
Omak Rotary Club awards inaugural nursing scholarship
The Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club Foundation has awarded the inaugural $3,000 Catherine Rawson Nursing Scholarship to Susanne Alexander of Winthrop
Susanne is a second-year student pursuing her RN degree in the Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Nursing Program.
Members of the community who wish to donate to and support the WVC-Omak Nursing Program can make contributions to the Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club Foundation at P. O. Box 20131, Omak, WA, 98841 in the name of Catherine Rawson.
— Cala Flamond, World staff