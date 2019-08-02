Wenatchee
Civil Air Patrol members receive promotions
Cadet Master Sgt. Courtney Brown of Wenatchee was recently promoted to senior master sergeant, receiving the Gen. Jimmy Doolittle Award. Brown was also awarded the Air Force Sergeant's Non-commissioned Officer's Award, presented by Air Force Recruiting Tech Sgt. Steven Howard.
Brown will also receive the Veterans of Foreign War Award as their Outstanding Non-commissioned Officer of the Year at the Pangborn Composite Squadron's yearly banquet today at the Masonic Lodge, 811 N. Chelan Ave.
Caleb Darlington was promoted to senior master sergeant, receiving the Gen. Jimmy Doolittle Award. Darlington was also named the Cadet of the Quarter for the Pangborn Composite Squadron. He earned the award for scoring higher than all other squadron cadets in a variety of areas, including test scores and participation in squadron events and Washington All Mission Academy (WAMA) training events.
Austin Jeffris of East Wenatchee was promoted to airman first class, receiving the Hap Arnold Award.
Isaac Black and Elijah Rinke, both of Wenatchee, have been promoted to senior airman, receiving the Mary Feik Award.
Austin Black of Wenatchee was promoted to master sergeant, receiving the Charles Lindbergh Award.
Each promotion requires cadets to pass tests in leadership, drill and ceremony, aerospace and physical fitness.
Members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron meet 6:30 pm each Tuesday at the National Guard Armory in Wenatchee.
— Cala Flamond, World staff