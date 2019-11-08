Wenatchee
Pangborn Composite Squadron members receive promotions
Several members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron received recent promotions. Each promotion requires cadets to pass tests in leadership, drill & ceremony, aerospace, and physical fitness.
Sophia Black to Cadet Airman; Haden Reiber to Cadet Airman; Austin Jeffris to Cadet Senior Airman; Courtney Brown to Cadet Chief Master Sergeant; Caleb Darlington to Cadet Chief Master Sergeant; Emmanuel Larsen to Cadet Captain; Jacob Tate and Weston Rodstol to cadet Airman; Isaac Black and Elijah Rinke to Cadet Staff Sergeant; Austin Black to Senior Master Sergeant; Senior member Audra Keyanna to Second Lieutenant
The squadron meets every Tuesday at 6:30 pm at the National Guard Armory Building at 1250 Fifth Street in Wenatchee.
—by Cala Flamond, World staff