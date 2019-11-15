Wenatchee
Wenatchee FFA tractor team places fifth in state
The Wenatchee FFA tractor driving team placed fifth out of 34 teams at the Washington FFA State Tractor Driving Career Development Event held at the Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center.
Team members included Wenatchee High School Juniors Kadi Compton, Wyatt English, and Gage Mathison.
The top eight teams will be recognized for their achievements at the annual Washington State FFA Convention next May in Pullman.
Competitors were required to take a 50 question written exam, safely and efficiently drive a tractor with an attached trailer through a pre-designated obstacle course and as a team complete a tractor parts identification practicum.
Wenatchee
The Pangborn Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol performed the flag raising ceremony at the Veteran's Day event Nov. 8 for the Veteran Knights organization at Wenatchee Valley College.
Members of the Color Guard detail were, Captain Ian Schielke, Cadet Major Ethan Larsen, Cadet Captain Emmanuel Larsen, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Courtney Brown, Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Caleb Darlington, Cadet Staff Sergeant Elijah Rinke, and Cadet Senior Airman Austin Jeffris.
Manson
Manson schools honor veterans for Veterans Day.
Manson Junior Senior High school and elementary honored veterans on Nov. 8 starting with a special breakfast by Manson High School. Pancakes, bacon, eggs and coffee were prepared for veterans by the students.
Assemblies were held at both schools giving students the opportunity to meet with veterans.
A school-wide Penny War also ran during the month, with earnings benefiting the Tatley Outpost. A total of $2,125.17 was collected by students with an additional $1,000 donated by Chelan Fresh making the total donation $3,135.17.