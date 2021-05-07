East Wenatchee
New leader for East Wenatchee LDS church
Kevin Nygard has been selected as bishop for the Columbia Hills congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in East Wenatchee.
His two counselors are Kort Schank and Michael Bradford, with Chase Davies as executive secretary. The congregation's boundaries are from 8th Street N.E. to Palisades.
He replaces Jeromy Riggs, who, along with his counselors and their families, dedicated five years of service to the church and community. These, and all callings and positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, are unpaid.
"The calling of a bishop and his counselors is a special invitation to serve all of God's children that live within these specific city boundaries, not just members of our faith," Monique Lott, the Central Washington director of communications for the LDS church, said in a written statement. "These callings usually last three to six years in length. We are grateful for their desire to follow the Savior and serve selflessly as they go forth to lift and bless those in need."
— Marco Martinez, World features editor