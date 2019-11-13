Wenatchee
Sage Hills holds November hymn share
Sage Hills Church will host its monthly lay-led “Sing and Share” at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Fireside Room at the church, 1601 Fifth St.
November's featured hymn will be “Take Time to be Holy.”
The hour-long event will include other hymns with time for audience requests and will be open to the public. Refreshments will follow the service and no offering will be taken.
For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
