Wenatchee
St. Luke’s invites community to Advent
St. Luke's Episcopal Church invites the community to a 7 p.m. Advent service Monday at the church, 428 King St.
The service will include Scripture readings, hymns and reflection.
For more information, call 662-5635.
Wenatchee
Grace Lutheran to present free Christmas Concert
The Music Ministry of Grace Lutheran Church will present a Christmas concert, “A Star Shines Hope,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the church, 1408 Washington St.
The annual concert will feature instrumental offerings from the music ministry including choirs, handbells, brass and organ in addition to congregational singing.
Pieces to be performed include a narrative retelling of the Christmas story and pieces drawn from Conrad Susa’s Carols and Lullabies.
The free concert is open to the public. For more information, visit glcwen.org or call 663-2189.
Wenatchee
Free contemplative event to be held Dec. 7
Maggie Ellis will lead a contemplative event from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St.
The event is open to all and will include a mixture of silence, short instruction in Lectio Divina, music, Scripture and participant sharing.
Light refreshments will be offered. The event is free. Donations are welcome
Leader Maggie Ellis has practiced and taught Lectio Divina for 30 years and will lead the congregation. Contact Ellis with questions, or to RSVP, at 387-0243 or email her at celtme@aol.com.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
