Wenatchee
Church of Jesus Christ invites community to Christmas program
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites the community to attend an evening of Christmas music 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1621 Maiden Lane.
The evening program will feature strings, organ and choral Christmas music under the direction of Rebekah Pulson of Wenatchee. A soup supper with rolls will follow the program.
For more information contact Rebecca Poulson at rsvp1622@gmail.com or 881-9276
Wenatchee
Sage Hills to hold monthly ‘sing and share’
Sage Hills Church will hold their monthly “Sing and Share” 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the church's Fireside Room, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee.
The hour long lay-led event is open to the public and will feature hymns and gospel songs as well as the stories behind the 1847 French carol “O Holy Night” and Christmas hymns by Charles Wesley. Local guitarist Charlie Solbrieg will accompany the singing of “Silent Night” as the closing hymn.
Light refreshments will follow the event. No offerings are taken. For more information contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
Chelan
Lake Chelan UMC to host Blue Christmas
Lake Chelan United Methodist Church will be hosting its Blue Christmas service 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at the church, 206 N. Emerson, Chelan.
The service acknowledges the long days of December can be a sad time for many and will feature songs, liturgy and rituals to assist with finding hope and peace.
All are welcome to attend. For more information contact 682-2241.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
