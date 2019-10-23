Wenatchee
‘Dawn of the Light’ to be presented by artist Robert Wilson
Local artist Robert Wilson will present the film “Dawn of the Light” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Pybus Public Market board room.
The film marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb and explores teachings of Bahá’u’llah of the Baha'i Faith.
Refreshments will be served. The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 360-775-1457 or email wenatcheelsa@gmail.com.
East Wenatchee
Buddhist group invites community for spiritual practice
The HÜMÜH Buddhist Center will host a spiritual study group 4 p.m. Nov. 3 in the sanctuary of the Cascade Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 1550 Sunset Highway, East Wenatchee.
Discussion topic will be the wisdom teaching, “A Balanced Life.”
Community is welcome. Arrive 20 minutes early for meditation. Donations are accepted.
For more information, call (360)-341-4997.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
