East WenatcheeBy Cala Flamond
Operation Christmas Child to collect gift boxes
The Samaritan’s Purse project is partnering with local churches for its annual Operation Christmas Child to collect shoeboxes full of gifts for children overseas during its national collection week, Nov. 18-25.
Gift suggestions include personal care items, school supplies, clothing, crafts or toys. Do not include items such as candy or food, war-related toys, breakable items, medications, vitamins or aerosol cans.
Donations can be dropped off at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee, and Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. S.W. in Quincy.
For additional drop-off locations and times, gift ideas, or more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee First Assembly welcomes family pastor
Wenatchee First Assembly has announced Allen Swayze as the church’s new family pastor focusing on children and their families.
Born in Gig Harbor, Swayze graduated with a bachelor’s degree in pastoral ministry and biblical studies from Northwest University in Kirkland.
He previously pastored to youth and families in the Seattle area for four years prior to joining WFA.
WFA offers children’s programs weekly at 9 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. To connect with Swayze or for more information, call 662-3431.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
